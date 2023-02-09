Logo
Proxy adviser ISS backs activist proposals at Fujitec
Proxy adviser ISS backs activist proposals at Fujitec

09 Feb 2023 07:09PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 07:09PM)
TOKYO : Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) has recommended voting for an activist fund's proposal to replace all incumbent outside directors with their own candidates at elevator maker Fujitec Co Ltd.

Hong Kong-based Oasis Management, which owns 16.5 per cent of Fujitec, has sought an extraordinary general meeting to remove all six incumbent outside directors and appoint six new ones nominated by the fund.

ISS backed all the proposals despite Fujitec's opposition, while it recommended voting against the company's proposal to add two new board directors, according to an ISS report seen by Reuters.

Source: Reuters

