Business

Prudential says CFO leaves after conduct falls short of standards
Prudential says CFO leaves after conduct falls short of standards

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Prudential sign outside offices in the City of London March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

31 May 2023 01:15PM
SYDNEY : Prudential Plc said on Wednesday its chief financial officer, James Turner, would leave the company after a code of conduct investigation into a recent recruitment showed he had fallen short of its standards.

Turner, who has been with the Asia-focused company for 12 years before resigning, will stay on for four months to support a transition to his replacement, Ben Bulmer, the insurer said.

"The group sets itself high standards and Mr Turner fell short on this occasion," Prudential said in a statement, but did not detail the issue.

"We expect all our colleagues to adhere to the highest professional standards and behaviours," Chief Executive Anil Wadhwani said, citing the code's provisions.

Prudential said there were no implications for its financial performance, results or operation.

Source: Reuters

