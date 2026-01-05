Public hearing in Nexperia dispute set for January 14, sources say

AMSTERDAM, ‌Jan 5 : A Dutch court will hold a hearing on January 14 to hear arguments as to whether ‌it should open ‌a formal investigation into alleged mismanagement at Nexperia, two sources familiar with the legal proceedings told Reuters ‍on Monday.

The hearing will be the first time the dispute over Nexperia ​will be ‌heard in open court, following preliminary decisions ​in early October by the ⁠Amsterdam Enterprise ‌Chamber to suspend ​the company's former CEO and transfer shares held ‍by its Chinese parent ⁠Wingtech to a Dutch ​lawyer.