Logo
Logo

Business

Public hearing in Nexperia dispute set for January 14, sources say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Public hearing in Nexperia dispute set for January 14, sources say

Public hearing in Nexperia dispute set for January 14, sources say

Bikes are parked next to Nexperia factory amidst a shortage of chip supply caused by the diplomatic standoff between China and the Netherlands over the company, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

05 Jan 2026 05:55PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM, ‌Jan 5 : A Dutch court will hold a hearing on January 14 to hear arguments as to whether ‌it should open ‌a formal investigation into alleged mismanagement at Nexperia, two sources familiar with the legal proceedings told Reuters ‍on Monday. 

The hearing will be the first time the dispute over Nexperia ​will be ‌heard in open court, following preliminary decisions ​in early October by the ⁠Amsterdam Enterprise ‌Chamber to suspend ​the company's former CEO and transfer shares held ‍by its Chinese parent ⁠Wingtech to a Dutch ​lawyer.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement