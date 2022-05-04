Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Publicis acquires e-commerce software company Profitero for 200 million euros
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Publicis acquires e-commerce software company Profitero for 200 million euros

Publicis acquires e-commerce software company Profitero for 200 million euros

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Publicis group is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

04 May 2022 12:23AM (Updated: 04 May 2022 12:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

French advertising company Publicis SA said on Tuesday it would acquire Profitero, a global e-commerce software platform as it seeks to step up its clout in the online retail sector.

Profitero, which employs 300 staff, is assisting brands in their sales performances and profitability across 700 retail websites across the world, Publicis said in a statement.

The deal was worth 200 million euros ($210.58 million), the company told Reuters, confirming a media report.

Profitero will remain an individual company within the Publicis group, it added.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us