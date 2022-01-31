Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Purplebricks sees return to growth in 2023 after half-year loss
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Purplebricks sees return to growth in 2023 after half-year loss

31 Jan 2022 03:40PM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 03:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UK online estate agent Purplebricks Group Plc on Monday forecast a return to growth in 2023 after it posted a half-year loss on rise in investments, following a change in its pricing system and employee operating model.

Britain's biggest online-only estate agency, which had delayed its interim results following a "process issue" in communications with tenants, said loss from total operations for the six months ended Oct. 31, 2021 was 20.2 million pounds ($27.10 million), compared to a profit of 6.8 million pounds in the year earlier.

($1 = 0.7453 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us