Logo
Logo

Business

Putin expands temporary administration of Japan Tobacco assets in Russia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Putin expands temporary administration of Japan Tobacco assets in Russia

Putin expands temporary administration of Japan Tobacco assets in Russia

The logo of Japan Tobacco at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan,October 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

07 Nov 2026 09:28PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nov 7 : Russian President Vladimir Putin has expanded the list of Japan Tobacco International (JTI) businesses placed under temporary administration in Russia, adding three more companies to those included in the original order issued on Thursday.

On Thursday, Putin signed a decree transferring the Russian assets of JTI, part of Japan Tobacco Inc. and Russia's largest tobacco manufacturer, to temporary management, making the tobacco group the latest foreign company to lose control of local operations as Moscow tightens its grip on overseas-owned assets.

According to the original decree, the stakes in four JTI businesses were placed under the administration of Russian company Industrial Assets.

A separate decree, published overnight, extended the measure to three additional companies, all owned by JTI Investments Sarl According to Interfax news agency, the three firms acted as import, management and holding companies.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Separately, Russian media outlet RBC on Saturday quoted Anton Pivovarov, head of Industrial Assets, as saying the company would seek to maintain production, preserve existing teams and fulfil obligations to employees and business partners without disruption.

Putin's decrees gave no reason for the move, but the Kremlin has previously linked similar asset seizures to actions taken by countries it considers hostile to Russia.

In an emailed statement issued after the first decree, JTI said it was aware of the decision and was "assessing the situation and our options, prioritising our stakeholders, most notably our employees".

The Japanese government owns around 37 per cent of shares in Japan Tobacco Inc., whose brands include Winston and Camel cigarettes.

The Russian business accounts for about 10 per cent of Japan Tobacco Group's revenue and roughly 25 per cent of its operating profit.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement