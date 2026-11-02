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Putin orders private data centres to set aside 10% of capacity to support IT infrastructure
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Putin orders private data centres to set aside 10% of capacity to support IT infrastructure

Putin orders private data centres to set aside 10% of capacity to support IT infrastructure

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Togo's President of the Council of Ministers Faure Gnassingbe on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, Russia, October 30, 2026. IGOR IVANKO/Pool via REUTERS

02 Nov 2026 11:38PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2026 11:39PM)
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Nov 2 : Russian owners of non-state data centres will be required to reserve 10 per cent of their capacity to help keep Russia's IT infrastructure running, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

This mechanism would allow Russian authorities to quickly access available data centre capacity if needed.

Russian data centres have become targets of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent weeks, with facilities operated by technology companies Yandex and Sberbank struck in October.

Putin instructed the Digital Development Ministry to conduct an inventory of available capacity and floor space at privately owned data centres across Russia.

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A special government commission, to be established under the decree, will be empowered to order the release of the reserved capacity, with operators required to provide access within 24 hours of such a decision.

The decree also allows for the temporary use of data centres located abroad, subject to approval by the FSB security service.

Source: Reuters
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