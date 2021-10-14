Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Putin says crypto currencies too unstable to be used for oil contracts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Putin says crypto currencies too unstable to be used for oil contracts

Putin says crypto currencies too unstable to be used for oil contracts

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 13, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

14 Oct 2021 10:29PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 10:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Russian President Vladimir Putin said that crypto currencies were too unstable to be used to settle oil contracts but that they still deserved a place as a means of payment.

The Russian leader made the remarks in an interview with CNBC that was published on the Kremlin's website on Thursday. He was asked if he could see oil contracts being denominated in cryptocurrencies instead of dollars in future.

Russia has for years been trying to lower its dependence on the U.S. dollar, which is widely used to settle oil contracts, but it has not managed to achieve that on a large-scale even though some firms have switched to trading commodities in euros.

"It's too early to talk about that for now because cryptocurrency can of course be a payment unit, but it is very unstable. To transfer funds from one place to another, yes, but I think it's still premature to trade, especially to trade energy resources," said Putin.

Russia brought in crytocurrency regulation this year and has made it illegal to pay for goods and services in cryptocurrencies in the country, though it is legal to invest in them.

"It has a place to exist and can be used as a means of payment, of course, but trade in oil, say, or other primary materials and energy sources - still, it seems to me, it is a bit early to talk about this," Putin said.

The central bank has said Russians investing in cryptocurrencies has the potential to become a significant problem. It points to the lack of transparency on crypto markets as well as huge risks involved due to the volatility there.

Although Russia could move to ban crypto purchases, Russians would still be able to buy the currencies via foreign intermediaries, the bank has said.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Katya Golubkova, Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us