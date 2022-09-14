Logo
PwC HK, KPMG to host US regulator for China inspections -SCMP
A building housing the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) branch office stands behind a Chinese national flag in Beijing January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

14 Sep 2022 02:50PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 02:50PM)
PwC Hong Kong and KPMG China are the first accounting firms that will help a U.S. regulator inspect auditing work for United States-listed mainland companies, the South China Morning Post said on Wednesday.

The regulator, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), notified the firms they had been picked for inspections of several of their audit clients, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

PwC and KPMG did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters

