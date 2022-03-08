Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Qantas expects airfares to rise if oil price remains high
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Qantas expects airfares to rise if oil price remains high

Qantas expects airfares to rise if oil price remains high

FILE PHOTO: A ground worker walking near a Qantas plane is seen from the international terminal at Sydney Airport, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, Nov 29, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

08 Mar 2022 11:17AM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 12:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: Qantas Airways expects airfares will need to rise to cover the cost of higher fuel prices as its oil hedging contracts expire, its chief executive said on Tuesday (Mar 8).

Qantas has hedged 90 per cent of its fuel needs through the end of June and 50 per cent in the following quarter, Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.

"(Hedging) gives us time to react to that higher fuel price," he said at a conference hosted by The Australian Financial Review. "If we stay at these levels, airfares are going to have to go up."

Oil prices, which touched 14-year highs on Monday, see-sawed on Tuesday as the United States considered acting alone to ban Russian oil imports rather than teaming up with allies in Europe.

Qantas shares were steady in afternoon trade on Tuesday, following an 8 per cent fall on Monday.

Joyce said based on current oil prices, Qantas would need to raise revenue per available seat kilometre - an industry measure mixing fares and the percentage of seats filled - by 7 per cent.

"Seven percent is not massive but it will have an impact on some levels of travel out there," he said.

Joyce said domestic leisure travel demand had recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but business travel demand was lagging.

Demand for international flights was strong in key destinations, with demand for tickets between Australia and London and Australia and Los Angeles higher than before the pandemic, he said.

Jefferies analyst Anthony Moulder said in a note to clients that Qantas was well positioned to raise fares and to slow capacity additions in response to higher oil prices.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Qantas oil prices

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us