Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Qantas eyes annual profit of up to $1.68 billion, raises share buyback
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Qantas eyes annual profit of up to $1.68 billion, raises share buyback

Qantas eyes annual profit of up to $1.68 billion, raises share buyback

FILE PHOTO: Qantas aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Australia, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

23 May 2023 07:07AM (Updated: 23 May 2023 07:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Australia's flagship carrier Qantas Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it was expecting to post underlying profit before tax of between A$2.43 billion and A$2.48 billion ($1.68 billion) for fiscal 2023, helped by continued strength in travel demand.

Qantas also raised its existing share buyback by up to A$100 million.

Flying activity increased in the second half as new aircraft and more wide body jets returned from long-term storage, the company said in a statement.

Jet fuel prices remain elevated but recent falls will deliver a cost improvement in the second half, Qantas said.

The airline posted an annual underlying loss before tax of A$1.86 billion in financial year 2022. It swung to a record first-half profit this year as appetite for travel grew.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.