Qantas plans major narrowbody, widebody plane orders in 2022

SYDNEY: Qantas Airways expects to order more than 100 narrowbody and regional planes next year as well as widebodies capable of the world's longest commercial flights from Sydney to London, its chief executive said.

Qantas plans to select the preferred supplier to replace its ageing fleet of 75 Boeing 737-800s and 20 717s in December, CEO Alan Joyce said in a virtual press briefing on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual meeting in Boston.

"It is only once in a generation you go through a major fleet renewal like this," he told reporters. "This is a really strategic decision for our future."

The orders would be worth billions of dollars and provide a boost to aircraft manufacturers that cut production during the pandemic at a time when many airlines, including Qantas, postponed deliveries due to lower demand.

Qantas will place a firm order for the planes by mid-2022, with deliveries expected from late 2023 to 2034, Joyce added.

The options under consideration include the Boeing 737 MAX, Airbus SE A320neo family, the A220 and Embraer SA's E-Jet E2 family, Qantas said, confirming an earlier Reuters report.