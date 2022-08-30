Logo
Qatar central bank issues first licence for digital payments
Qatar Central Bank logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed same logo in this illustration taken on Dec 1, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

30 Aug 2022 03:36PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2022 04:26PM)
DUBAI: Qatar's central bank has issued its first licence for digital payments services to iPay by Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo Money, it said in a tweet on Tuesday (Aug 30). 

Source: Reuters/st

