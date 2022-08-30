Qatar central bank issues first licence for digital payments

DUBAI: Qatar's central bank has issued its first licence for digital payments services to iPay by Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo Money, it said in a tweet on Tuesday (Aug 30).
