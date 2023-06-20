Logo
Business

Qatar set to strike second big LNG supply deal with China - FT
Business

Qatar set to strike second big LNG supply deal with China - FT

Qatar set to strike second big LNG supply deal with China - FT

FILE PHOTO: CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation) logo and stock graph are seen through magnifier displayed in this illustration taken September 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

20 Jun 2023 12:25PM (Updated: 20 Jun 2023 12:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Qatar is set to secure a second large gas supply deal with a Chinese state-controlled company in less than a year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

China National Petroleum Corporation(CNPC) and QatarEnergy are expected to sign a 27-year agreement on Tuesday, under which China will purchase 4 million metric ton of LNG a year from the Gulf state, the report said citing people briefed on the matter.

CNPC also will take a stake in the eastern expansion of Qatar's North Field liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the report said.

Reuters had earlier reported that CNPC is close to finalising a deal to buy LNG from QatarEnergy over nearly 30 years from the North Field expansion project.

QatarEnergy has said it plans to retain a 75 per cent stake in the North Field expansion, which will cost at least $30 billion including construction of liquefaction export facilities.

As Beijing's ties with the United States and Australia, Qatar's two biggest LNG export rivals, are strained, Chinese national energy firms increasingly see Qatar as a safer target for resource investment.

China National Petroleum Corporation and QatarEnergy didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

