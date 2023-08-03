Qorvo forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates on strength from Apple

Wireless connectivity chip maker Qorvo projected second-quarter revenue above market estimates on Wednesday, as it expects more business from its biggest customer, Apple.

Shares of the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company rose 4.2 per cent in aftermarket trading.

"In the September quarter, we expect improved financial performance supported by content gains at our largest customer,” CEO Bob Bruggeworth said.

As a result, the company expects revenue in the second quarter to increase sequentially by over 50 per cent and expects year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal 2024.

Qorvo makes radio-frequency chips used in 5G base stations, as well as for cellular and WiFi connectivity in smartphones and other gadgets. Apple contributed 37 per cent to the company's total revenue in fiscal 2023, ended April.

Qorvo said it expected revenue of about US$1 billion, plus or minus US$15 million, for the second quarter, which was above analysts' expectations of US$959.8 million.

Its forecast for adjusted earnings per share of about US$1.75 was also above expectations of US$1.62 per share.

In the first quarter, the company reported revenue of US$651.2 million. Analysts on an average had expected revenue of US$639.8 million.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 34 cents per share, compared with a profit estimate of 15 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.