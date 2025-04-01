Qualcomm considers takeover offer for UK's Alphawave

U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm said on Tuesday it was considering making an offer to acquire UK-based Alphawave, sending shares of the British company surging.

Alphawave, a supplier of semiconductor intellectual property, has also garnered acquisition interest from SoftBank-owned chip tech provider Arm, Reuters exclusively reported earlier in the day.

Shares of the British company were up 48.3 per cent at 138.7 pence by 1312 GMT. It is currently valued at 708.23 million pounds ($913.12 million), according to data compiled by LSEG.

Alphawave did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.7756 pounds)