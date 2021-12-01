Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Qualcomm leans into cameras, gaming with new flagship smartphone chip
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Qualcomm leans into cameras, gaming with new flagship smartphone chip

Qualcomm leans into cameras, gaming with new flagship smartphone chip

FILE PHOTO: A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen in San Diego, California, U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

01 Dec 2021 07:09AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 07:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday released its new top-tier smartphone chip aimed at premium-priced Android phones with features like sharper photos and graphics than handsets using chips from rivals.

The San Diego, California-based company is the biggest supplier of the chips at the heart of many Android phones, competing against rivals such as Taiwan's MediaTek Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which uses Qualcomm chips in some of its phones but self-supplies chips for some models.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip released Tuesday will have similar computing cores to rivals like MediaTek, which this month announced a chip aimed at premium phones. But almost every other part of the chip are custom designed by Qualcomm, including those playing a role in the visual quality of photos and graphics-intensive apps like games.

Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of

mobile, compute and infrastructure for Qualcomm, said the company has been crafting software that will let handset makers tap deeper into those parts of the chip.

"It's not just saying, I've got the biggest CPU and I can hit a benchmark that lasts one minute," Katouzian told Reuters in an interview. "We have all these capabilities, and it's really about the user experience. That's going to make a difference."

Qualcomm said that more than a dozen phone makers - including Xiaomi Corp, Sony Group Corp and Honor, the brand spun out of Huawei Technologies Group Ltd - have signed up to use the new chips and that phones featuring it will be on the market before the end of the year.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by David Gregorio)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us