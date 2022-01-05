Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Qualcomm, Microsoft partner on metaverse chip for AR glasses
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Qualcomm, Microsoft partner on metaverse chip for AR glasses

Qualcomm, Microsoft partner on metaverse chip for AR glasses
FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is seen at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Qualcomm, Microsoft partner on metaverse chip for AR glasses
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo/File Photo
05 Jan 2022 04:59AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2022 04:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said it is working with Microsoft Corp on custom chips that would control lightweight augmented reality glasses for use by both consumers and businesses for metaverse apps.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon said during a press conference that the two companies will work together to mate the custom chips with the software that developers need to create virtual worlds in which people can work and play.

He said that future devices from the collaboration will work with a Microsoft software product called Mesh that allows users to beam a realistic likeness of themselves into the headset of another user so that it feels like the two people are in the same room.

The future hardware will also use software from Qualcomm called Snapdragon Spaces that helps perform basic augmented reality functions like mapping out physical spaces so that digital objects can be overlaid on them and hand-tracking so that users can manipulate those digital objects with hand gestures.

"We've been talking for years about the possibility of having wearable augmented reality devices that will gain scale," Amon, one of the few major tech executives not to cancel his physical presence at the trade show, said from a live-streamed talk on stage in Las Vegas.

The two companies did not give details about when the chips and headsets would be available.

“Our goal is to inspire and empower others to collectively work to develop the metaverse future – a future that is grounded in trust and innovation,” Rubén Caballero, corporate vice president for mixed reality at Microsoft, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us