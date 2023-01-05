Qualcomm, Salesforce to build new connected vehicle platform for automakers

U.S. chip designer Qualcomm Inc and cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc plan to develop a new connected vehicle platform for automakers, the companies said on Thursday.

The platform for cars with internet access would use Qualcomm's Snapdragon digital chassis and Salesforce's cloud services to help automakers personalize user experiences using real-time data, according to the companies.

The Snapdragon digital chassis, used by carmakers and their suppliers, can provide assisted and autonomous driving technology, as well as in-car infotainment and cloud connectivity.

The automotive market has been a key growth area for chipmakers as demand for the crucial component is on the rise with growing use of electric vehicles and increasing autonomous features in cars.

Qualcomm has been steadily building up its automotive business in recent years. In September, the company said its automotive business pipeline increased to $30 billion, up more than $10 billion since its third-quarter results were announced in late-July.

Earlier on Wednesday, Qualcomm unveiled a processor chip for cars called Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC that handles both assisted driving and cockpit functions, including entertainment.

Japan's Sony Group Corp also said on Wednesday its newly unveiled prototype of the "Afeela" electric vehicles will use technology from Qualcomm, including its Snapdragon digital chassis.