Shares in Qualcomm fell more than 3 per cent in Frankfurt on Thursday as a disappointing forecast for no growth in its patent licensing business overshadowed a higher-than-expected outlook for sales and profits.

By 0710 GMT, the stock was down 3.4 per cent in Frankfurt.

The shares fell 4.2 per cent in extended trading on Wednesday, having closed up 1.6 per cent on the day in regular hours. Qualcomm stock is up 14.5 per cent this year.