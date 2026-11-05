Qualcomm slumps as weak smartphone chip sales overshadow data-center momentum

Nov 5 : Qualcomm shares dropped about 9 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday after smartphone chip sales missed Wall Street estimates, raising concerns that weakness in its core handset business could offset gains from newer growth areas such as data-center chips.

If premarket losses hold, Qualcomm is on track to shed about $17.5 billion in market value.

• The chip designer has been caught between rising memory costs fueled by surging data-center demand and slowing smartphone sales, as AI infrastructure spending continues to absorb supply across the semiconductor industry

• "Unlike some other companies, we saw the memory shortage coming and prepared for it early," Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon told Reuters

• Android demand showed sequential improvement and the company was making solid progress in expanding beyond its handset business, he added

• Qualcomm's push into data-center and automotive chips has strengthened its long-term growth outlook, but brokerages broadly said the improved visibility was yet to translate into stronger near-term earnings as the Apple revenue roll-off and higher input costs continue to weigh on results

• "We lack conviction in a three-year ramp in a target-rich environment for AI semis, and it's unclear whether a foundation built on custom chips has legs as the business transitions to merchant solutions," analysts at Morgan Stanley said

• Quarterly revenue from the chipmaker's handset division, its largest business, fell 26 per cent to $5.14 billion, pulling chip segment sales 8 per cent lower to $9.02 billion

• Qualcomm trades at 16.78 times forward earnings, well below peers such as MediaTek at 25.41 times and Intel at 33.28 times

• At least eight brokerages lowered their price targets on the stock after the results, according to LSEG data