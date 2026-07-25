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Qualcomm tells customers of double-digit price increases, Bloomberg News reports
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Business

Qualcomm tells customers of double-digit price increases, Bloomberg News reports

25 Jul 2026 01:33AM (Updated: 25 Jul 2026 05:45AM)
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July 24 : Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm told customers it would raise prices by a percentage in the double digits due to rising costs, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a letter sent to clients.

Here are some details:

• Qualcomm sent the letter to customers on Friday, informing them that the price hike will go into effect for products shipped after September 1, the report said.

• The company told customers it could no longer absorb rising supplier costs and had sought alternative components from new suppliers, Bloomberg reported.

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• Qualcomm declined to comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

• The chipmaker has been grappling with mounting pressure in the smartphone market, which has been squeezed by a memory chip shortage as investment is redirected toward AI infrastructure.

• Qualcomm is set to report its third-quarter results on July 29.

Source: Reuters
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