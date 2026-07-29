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Qualcomm wins BMW chip supply deal for future vehicle platforms
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Qualcomm wins BMW chip supply deal for future vehicle platforms

Qualcomm wins BMW chip supply deal for future vehicle platforms

FILE PHOTO: A BMW logo on the newly presented i3 Long Wheelbase model at the company’s booth at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China), in Beijing, China, April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

29 Jul 2026 09:06PM
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July 29 : Qualcomm said on Wednesday it has signed a long-term deal to supply chips for German luxury automaker BMW's future digital cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems through the next decade.

The agreement comes as competition intensifies in the automated driving market, with Nvidia and Mobileye Global also aiming to supply chips and software platforms to automakers.

• The deal includes Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions, including cockpit processors, automated driving chips and AI accelerators, which the companies said would establish the hardware basis for BMW's AI-led platforms.

• No financial details of the agreement were disclosed.

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• Qualcomm, which is a leading supplier of the chips used in smartphones, has been pushing deeper into automotive electronics, from infotainment to advanced driver-assistance systems.

• "As agentic and physical AI drive a new generation of intelligent vehicles, this collaboration enables both companies to define the future of mobility," said Nakul Duggal, group general manager for automotive, industrial and embedded IoT and robotics at Qualcomm.

• The deal expands an existing partnership that launched the Snapdragon Ride Pilot driver-assistance system in BMW's electric iX3, which offered drivers hands-free highway driving, automatic lane changes and parking assistance.

Source: Reuters
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