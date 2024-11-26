Logo
Business

Qualcomm's interest in acquiring Intel has cooled, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: Qualcomm logo is seen in this illustration taken, May 8, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

26 Nov 2024 10:30AM
Qualcomm's interest in acquiring chipmaker Intel is said to have cooled, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Source: Reuters

