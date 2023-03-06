Qualtrics gets US$12.4 billion buyout offer from Silver Lake, Canada's CPPIB

:Software maker Qualtrics International Inc said on Monday it has received a US$12.4 billion go-private offer from private equity firm Silver Lake Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

The offer values Qualtrics at US$18.15 per share, a premium of nearly 6 per cent to the stock's last closing price.

Shares of Qualtrics rose 2.8 per cent in early trading. They have gained 8.8 per cent since the start of February when Silver Lake first expressed its interest in Qualtrics.

Qualtrics and Silver Lake have entered into an exclusivity agreement for the deal talks, which ends on Mar 15.

Germany's SAP, the majority investor in Qualtrics with a 71 per cent stake, said in January it was mulling a sale of its interest in the US company as part of a restructuring. SAP had bought Qualtrics in 2019 for US$8 billion from founder Ryan Smith.

Silver Lake already holds a near 4.2 per cent stake in Qualtrics.