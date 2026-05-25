Quotes from Pope Leo's document warning world of AI risks

VATICAN CITY, May 25 : Pope Leo issued his first major document on Monday, urging international regulation to slow down the development of AI systems, which he said spread misinformation and may lead the world down a path of unending war.

Below are snippets from the document, a nearly 43,000-word encyclical titled "Magnifica Humanitas" (Magnificent Humanity).

ON AI SYSTEMS

*"The main drivers of development are private, often transnational, parties that are endowed with resources and the capacity to intervene that surpass those of many Governments. Technological power thus takes on an unprecedented, predominantly 'private' aspect, which makes it even more challenging to discern, govern and direct such power toward the common good."

*"When such power is concentrated in the hands of a few, it tends to become opaque and evade public oversight, increasing the risk of distorted forms of development that give rise to new dependencies, exclusions, manipulations and inequalities."

*"Calling for prudence, rigorous evaluation and even, at times, a slower pace in adopting AI does not mean opposing progress; instead, it is an exercise of responsible care for the human family."

*"It is not enough to invoke ethics in the abstract; robust legal frameworks, independent oversight, informed users and a political system that does not abdicate its responsibility are required."

*"It is essential that the use of AI, especially when it touches on public goods and fundamental rights, be guided by clear criteria and effective oversight. ... Ownership of data cannot be left solely in private hands but must be appropriately regulated."

ON WAR

*"The digital revolution is changing the nature of conflict. Alongside conventional warfare, there are hybrid forms such as cyberattacks, information manipulation, campaigns of influence and the automation of strategic decisions."

*"What is created for defense can be rapidly repurposed for offense, and the fine line between protection and aggression becomes blurred. While AI can enhance the defense and protection of civilians, it can also lower the threshold for the use of force, shield people from responsibility and foster a culture in which the enemy is reduced to a statistic and the victim to 'collateral damage'."

*"In our time, a culture of power is taking hold, in which the availability of resources and the ability to dominate tend to dictate the agenda and criteria for decision-making. ... This culture of power infiltrates society, changes relationships and behaviours, and grows by normalizing war, pursuing ever-greater military power, taking advantage of the crisis of multilateralism and fuelling a false realism that insists that there is no alternative."

*"Today ... we are witnessing a real paradigm shift in public discourse and in decisions regarding rearmament, with a troubling revival of war as an instrument of international politics, while the very ethical principles that had previously limited its use are being eroded."

*"The growth of the military-industrial complex has become a defining feature of the current political landscape. ... The close link between economic interests, the military apparatus and political decisions produces an 'armed nation', in which war appears as a natural extension of politics, and the arms market becomes an autonomous driving force behind military decisions."

*"The development and use of AI in warfare must be subject to the most rigorous ethical constraints ... it is not permissible to entrust lethal or otherwise irreversible decisions to artificial systems."

DISINFORMATION, YOUTH EDUCATION, WORKERS' RIGHTS

*"Democracy does not consist of rules and procedures alone, but above all of a solid concordance with the facts and a genuine commitment to the good of individuals and society as a whole. Indifference to the truth leads, slowly but surely, to a descent into totalitarianism."

*"It is difficult for parents by themselves to resist the influence of business models that monetize attention and time. Therefore, it is essential to form an alliance among policy-makers, educational institutions and families that is capable of concretely supporting adults in this task."

*"The convergence of automation, robotics and AI is rapidly transforming the very structure of work. It is said that this will bring great improvements for everyone. In reality, however, the 'new ways' of working are not necessarily better."

*"The protection of employment opportunities and the irreplaceable role of the individual must remain the general rule. The pursuit of greater profits cannot justify choices that systematically sacrifice jobs."

*"More than ever, in the age of AI and robotics, it is no longer possible to rely solely on the 'invisible hand' of the market. ... Since many economic decisions transcend national borders, there is also a need for international cooperation capable of defining common strategies, especially in favour of the most vulnerable countries and people."