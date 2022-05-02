Logo
Rapid FX rate changes a problem, says South Korea's finance minister nominee
A South Korea won note is seen in this illustration photo on May 31, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas White)

02 May 2022 11:42AM (Updated: 02 May 2022 01:31PM)
SEOUL: The nominee to be the first finance minister of South Korea's incoming government said on Monday (May 2) he respects the foreign exchange rates set by the market forces but that rapid changes in the rate are a problem.

Finance minister nominee Choo Kyung-ho made the remarks in response to a lawmaker's question during a confirmation hearing, while refusing to comment on the possibility of the won falling as low as the psychological 1,300-won level per dollar.

South Korea's won was trading at around 1,266 per dollar on Monday, down about 6 per cent this year to date.

 

 

Source: Reuters/zl

