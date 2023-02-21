Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Rapidus to build chip factory in Chitose, northern Japan -media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Rapidus to build chip factory in Chitose, northern Japan -media

Rapidus to build chip factory in Chitose, northern Japan -media

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Rapidus Corp. is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

21 Feb 2023 10:56PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2023 10:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's state-backed chip venture Rapidus plans to build its first factory in Chitose city on Japan's northernmost major island of Hokkaido and is likely to make an announcement as early as next week, TV Tokyo reported on Tuesday.

Chitose, a city of approximately 100,000 people in southwestern Hokkaido, already hosts manufacturing facilities of silicon wafer maker SUMCO Corp, among others.

A Rapidus spokesperson said nothing has been decided yet on the location.

Rapidus told Reuters earlier this month that it would need about 7 trillion yen ($52 billion) of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass-producing advanced logic chips in around 2027.

($1 = 134.8100 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.