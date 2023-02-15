Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Rapidus considering building chip factory in Hokkaido, northern Japan-TV Tokyo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Rapidus considering building chip factory in Hokkaido, northern Japan-TV Tokyo

Rapidus considering building chip factory in Hokkaido, northern Japan-TV Tokyo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Rapidus Corp. is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

15 Feb 2023 06:51PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2023 06:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's state-backed chip venture Rapidus is considering building a chip factory in Hokkaido, northern Japan, TV Tokyo reported on Wednesday.

Rapidus will likely make a formal decision on new factory site by as early as end-February, according to the report.

A spokesperson of the chip venture confirmed that Hokkaido governor will visit its headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss plant building.

Japan has said it will invest an initial 70 billion yen ($525 million) in Rapidus, a venture led by tech firms including Sony Group Corp and NEC Corp

Rapidus told Reuters earlier this month that it would need about 7 trillion yen ($54 billion) of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass producing advanced logic chips in around 2027.

($1 = 133.2700 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.