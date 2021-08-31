Liquid assets: Why savvy investors are putting their money into rare whisky

As assets go, rare whisky stacks up well against more conventional investments.

Since 2013, the S&P global has been on a steady upwards trend, rising about 200 per cent.

But rare whisky did even better, with the price of the top 100 collectors’ bottles increasing by more than 300 per cent, according to the Rare Whisky Icon 100 index.

Rare whisky is also the top performing item in the annual luxury investment index compiled by Knight Frank. This index tracks the value of about 100 bottles of the oldest and rarest Scottish whisky.

In the fourth quarter of last year, this index was up 478 per cent over the past 10 years.

That outperforms other luxury goods as an asset class. Cars came second on the list, followed by wine and luxury handbags.

“They’re what we call investments of passion. So people don’t generally just buy them for investment. They buy them because they love them. It is not like the traditional investment market that’s driven purely by economics," said Mr Andrew Shirley, editor of Knight Frank’s Wealth Report.

"So I think that takes out a lot of the volatility from these markets, which actually makes it quite an attractive asset class to be involved with.”

A CONSUMING HOBBY

The simplest way to invest in whisky is to buy a bottle.

A more recent trend is cask investments – or buying large quantities in barrels, which can later be bottled.

Either way, investors are advised to do their own research before buying.

For whisky fans, that sort of research can become a consuming hobby.

Mr Billy Tham has been collecting whisky for 16 years, and now owns more than 500 bottles.

But not all are for investment.

Mr Tham said he has three separate buckets, of which 60 per cent is for drinking, 30 per cent for collecting, and 10 per cent for investment.