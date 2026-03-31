Raspberry Pi reports better-than-expected 25% rise in full-year earnings

LONDON, March 31 : Single-board computing company Raspberry Pi reported a better-than-expected 25 per cent rise in annual adjusted core earnings to $46.4 million on Tuesday, helped by strengthening demand and favourable unit economics in the second half.

The British company shipped 4 million units in the second half, giving a total of 7.6 million for the year, up 7 per cent on 2024.

It said strong sales momentum had carried into the opening months of this year, but it cautioned that second-half visibility was limited by constraints in the DRAM market.