Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

As rates hug zero, former BOJ chief Shirakawa casts doubt on mainstream policy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

As rates hug zero, former BOJ chief Shirakawa casts doubt on mainstream policy

08 Sep 2021 07:04PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 06:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The validity of mainstream economics and monetary policy prescriptions are now being questioned, as many central banks face zero interest rates after struggling to prop up their economies, former Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said.

During his term as BOJ head until 2013, Shirakawa was frequently criticised for doing too little too late to pull Japan out of decades of deflation and economic stagnation.

His successor and current governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, deployed a "bazooka" stimulus programme in 2013 that boosted growth for several years, but failed to fire up inflation to the BOJ's 2per cent target and left the bank with a dearth of ammunition.

"We saw a massive increase in the central bank's balance sheet ... But inflation has not responded at all," Shirakawa said in an online seminar on Wednesday.

Structural factors such as Japan's declining working-age population, rather than low inflation, were key problems that must be addressed, he said, brushing aside the widespread view among western academics that deflation and a lack of stronger BOJ action were the root cause of Japan's "lost decade" in the 1990s.

"Now, policy rates in advanced countries are all zero. I didn't expect it would happen at the beginning of 2000, when BOJ was doing so-called zero interest rate policy, or quantitative easing," he said in the seminar on his new book reflecting upon his days as BOJ governor - titled "Tumultuous Times."

"The validity of mainstream macroeconomics and its policy prescriptions is now being questioned."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us