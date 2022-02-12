Logo
Business

Raytheon says it is a 'target' of a DOJ probe into industry hiring practices
12 Feb 2022 08:03AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 08:03AM)
Raytheon Technologies Corp said it is a target of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into hiring practices in the aerospace industry, the U.S. aerospace and defense firm said in a filing on Friday.

No criminal charge has been filed against the company or its affiliates, the company added.

Raytheon had received a subpoena in late 2019 focused on alleged hiring restrictions between Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon, and some of its suppliers of outsourced engineering services. It also included requests regarding Collins Aerospace.

A former Pratt & Whitney employee and some other employees of outsourced engineering suppliers were charged in December for restricting the hiring and recruiting of engineers and skilled laborers in a way that violated antitrust laws.

"Raytheon Technologies is committed to complying with applicable state and federal laws and is cooperating fully with the government's inquiry," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

