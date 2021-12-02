Logo
Razer's top executives offer to take firm private, valuing it at US$3.2 billion
Razer products are displayed at a news conference ahead of its IPO in Hong Kong, Oct 31, 2017. (File photo: REUTERS/Bobby Yip)

02 Dec 2021 12:04PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 12:30PM)
Razer said on Thursday (Dec 2) that a group led by its top executives proposed to take the gaming hardware maker private in a deal that values the Hong Kong-listed company at HK$24.7 billion (US$3.17 billion).

The group led by chairman Tan Min Liang and non-executive director Lim Kaling, who own around 57 per cent of Razer, are offering HK$2.82 a share for the remainder of the company, Razer said in a stock exchange filing.

The consortium believes that Razer, with headquarters in the United States and Singapore, has suffered from low trading volumes and has been undervalued in Hong Kong.

The offer price is a premium of around 44 per cent to Razer's closing price on Oct 28, the day before it went into a trading halt to announce that the chairman and others were talking to the company about a deal.

It is also a premium of 5.6 per cent to Wednesday's close.

Source: Reuters/dv

