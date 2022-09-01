Logo
RBNZ completes recommended steps following 2020 cyber attack
RBNZ completes recommended steps following 2020 cyber attack

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk near the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in central Wellington, New Zealand, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

01 Sep 2022 07:52AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2022 07:52AM)
WELLINGTON : New Zealand's Privacy Commission said on Thursday the nation's central bank had made all the changes recommended after it was hit by a cyber attack in December 2020.

In Dec. 25 2020, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand was the victim of a cyber-attack on the third-party file sharing application it used to share and store information.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner, a government organisation tasked with improving how personal information is treated, issued a notice to the RBNZ for not meeting its obligations under the privacy act.

"The RBNZ has made every change recommended and more, and we are closing this compliance notice confident that all identified areas of concern have been addressed," said Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster.

Source: Reuters

