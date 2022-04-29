Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

RBNZ says no decision yet on central bank digital currency
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

RBNZ says no decision yet on central bank digital currency

RBNZ says no decision yet on central bank digital currency

FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands in the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in central Wellington, New Zealand, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

29 Apr 2022 08:07AM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 08:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Reserve bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Friday it had not yet taken a decision on a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC) but would continue to explore the option.

The RBNZ had announced in September last year that it was seeking input from the public on the potential use of a CBDC - which is the digital form of an existing currency.

Several countries are exploring the use of CBDCs, with the U.S. Federal Reserve releasing a much-anticipated paper on the pros and cons of adopting a digital dollar earlier this year.

The RBNZ said feedback from the public had helped affirm the importance of privacy and autonomy when it comes to a CBDC and that this would be a focus of further policy work.

"Our view is that CBDC and cash would be complementary, rather than conflicting," the central bank said in a statement.

Ian Woolford, the RBNZ's director of Money and Cash, added that the central bank was particularly focused on progressing concrete steps to improve resilience and efficiency in the cash system.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us