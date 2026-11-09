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Reactions to Nvidia's probe into CEO Jensen Huang
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Reactions to Nvidia's probe into CEO Jensen Huang

Reactions to Nvidia's probe into CEO Jensen Huang

People wait for NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at the NVIDIA GTC conference, which focuses on advances in AI and computing that are shaping industries, in Berlin, Germany, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

09 Nov 2026 12:51PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2026 01:00PM)
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Nov 9 : Nvidia's board is probing whether CEO Jensen Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after a media report alleged he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

Here's what people are saying:

DONALD TRUMP, US PRESIDENT:

"I have not spoken to him about it. I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on. I hope everything's fine ... I think he's an honourable guy."

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BILL ACKMAN, PERSHING SQUARE CEO:

"I am not suggesting he gets a free pass. If indeed this is more than an affair, then it is obviously a real problem. I like the guy. He has done a lot of good for the world and I hope the damage here is minimal. That is, I am hoping for a simple affair, not a risk to our national security."

MOHAMED A. EL-ERIAN, FORMER PIMCO CEO:

"While Nvidia has sought to reassure us all, there are several layers here, beginning with the unfortunate timing. For example: The company is systemically important for tech, markets and the economy; Investors tend to struggle to price in key-person and governance issues; and there are fluid national security and geopolitical dynamics."

JOSH GILBERT, LEAD ANALYST AT ETORO:

"This boardroom storm has landed at a brutal time for the AI trade, but Nvidia’s earnings on 17 November are the real next test. While the investigation is likely to dent sentiment, it won’t alter anything long-term unless it leads to a change at the top, at which point it becomes a completely different ball game."

CHRIS WESTON, HEAD OF RESEARCH, PEPPERSTONE:

"Will Huang get replaced? No, I don't think that's going to happen. I think given that he is like the godfather of AI and, you know, the OG of what has been the biggest investment thematic that we've seen in a generation, I mean, I think if we genuinely thought he was going to step down ... the stock would be down - it would be an absolute bloodbath, to be honest.

"If it is found out that she's confirmed as a spy, then, crikey, it doesn't go well."

Source: Reuters
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