Meta launches AI tool to translate Hokkien to English in real time

Meta on Wednesday (Oct 19) announced that it has created an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can translate Hokkien to English.

This is the first time an unwritten language can be translated in real time, said Meta, adding that it will allow Hokkien and English speakers to hold conversations using its AI tool.



Formerly known as Facebook, Meta said this translation system is part of Meta’s Universal Speech Translator (UST) project, which is developing new AI methods that will “eventually allow real-time speech-to-speech translation across all extant languages, even primarily spoken ones”.



“We believe spoken communication can help break down barriers and bring people together wherever they are located,” it added.



Hokkien is a language spoken by about 46 million people in south-eastern China, Taiwan and among the Chinese diaspora in Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, and other parts of Southeast Asia.

More than 40 per cent of the world's 7,000 languages are primarily oral and Hokkien is one of them, said Meta.



Until now, AI translation has mainly focused on written languages, which makes it impossible to translate languages without a standardised written form. These languages are difficult to preserve as linguists are unable to write them down and are at risk of phasing out with a diminishing number of speakers.