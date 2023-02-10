Recession alarm bells are ringing, but (much) less loudly than before

The rapid reopening of China's economy, plunging European gas prices and cooling US inflation suggest a global recession may not be as deep and protracted as feared just weeks ago.

Yes, warning signals are still flashing as last year's surge in inflation and interest rates bites, but a strong rally in world markets suggest optimism is returning.

The International Monetary Fund raised its 2023 global growth outlook and a painful euro area recession that was once seen as all-but-certain is less of a concern. Citi sees a 30 per cent chance of a global recession this year, down from 50 per cent in the second half of last year.

"The earlier worries of a recession being baked into the cake have been dialled back and that is positive for risky assets," said Rabobank's head of rates strategy Richard McGuire.

Here's what some closely-watched market indicators say about recession risks:

GOLDILOCKS

MSCI's World Stock Index is up 8 per cent so far this year and the risk premium on junk bonds, or sub-investment grade debt, is at its lowest since the second quarter of 2022.

That's propelled by the so-called Goldilocks view that the global economy will cool just enough to quell inflation, but not so much that earnings will collapse.

Corporate earnings are expected to improve from last year's low base as inflation recedes.

Excluding volatile energy companies, MSCI world-listed companies' earnings per share growth is expected to rise to 4.2 per cent this year, from 1.8 per cent expected for 2022, according to Barclays, then to 9.3 per cent in 2024.

But rallying stocks do not mean the world will escape a recession, rather that China's post-COVID economic reopening should limit the downturn. MSCI's index is still down 14 per cent from its January 2022 peak.

LAYOFFS

Some of the world's largest companies including Meta, IBM and Amazon are cutting thousands of jobs.

But many of the layoffs are from beaten down tech firms that hired aggressively during the pandemic, Goldman Sachs economist Ronnie Walker notes.

"These characteristics suggest that the companies conducting layoffs are not representative of the broader economy," Walker said.

Indeed, US jobs growth accelerated sharply in January while the unemployment rate hit its lowest in more than 53 years. Job creation in 2022 was also much stronger than previously estimated, prompting hawkish comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell.