Recruiter SThree's annual profit nearly doubles on hiring boom
FILE PHOTO: SThree's logo is pictured on a smartphone in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

31 Jan 2022 03:28PM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 03:28PM)
British recruiting firm SThree Plc reported a 99per cent rise in annual profit on Monday, helped by a red-hot job market as companies rush to fill-up vacancies post lockdowns.

The company, which specialises in hiring in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics sectors, said adjusted pretax profit was 60 million pounds ($80.5 million) for the 12 months ended Nov. 30, compared with 30.1 million pounds reported a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7450 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

