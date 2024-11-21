Logo
Reddit down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Reddit is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 15, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

21 Nov 2024 11:39PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2024 12:14AM)
:Reddit was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, a day after the social media company said it had fixed a software bug.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed more than 14,000 reports of outages.

Reddit's status page confirmed the company was investigating a problem with its website. The social media company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The outage began around 10 a.m. ET and at its peak impacted more than 70,000 users, according to Downdetector.

The company had rolled out a fix for a software bug that prevented tens of thousands of people from accessing the social media platform on Wednesday, according to Reddit.

Source: Reuters

