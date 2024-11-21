Reddit deploys fix for outage affecting thousands in US

Reddit said on Wednesday it has rolled out a fix for a software bug that prevented tens of thousands of people from accessing the social media platform in the U.S.

The outage began around 3 pm ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users reports. At the peak, there were around 49,000 reports of problems with the platform.

The figure had come down to around 14,575 reports as of 4.32 p.m. ET.

"There was a bug in a recent update we made, but a fix is in place and we're ramping back up," Reddit said in a statement.