Reddit tests AI-powered feature to answer user queries

Reddit is testing an AI-powered feature called Reddit Answers, which scours posts on the social media platform to answer users' queries, it said on Monday.

The feature would make it easier for users to find information posted on the platform while helping Reddit compete better with search engine rivals and AI startups such as ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Perplexity that source information from across the web.

"Once a question is asked, curated summaries of relevant conversations and details across Reddit will appear, including links to related communities and posts," the company said.

Reddit Answers will be initially available only in English and for limited users in the U.S., before expanding to other languages and locations.

In the third quarter ended Sept. 30, the company's daily active unique visitors increased 47 per cent from a year ago to 97.2 million and its global average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 14 per cent from a year ago to $3.58.