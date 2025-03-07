Reddit unveils new content moderation and analytics tools to boost user engagement

Reddit on Thursday launched new tools aimed at helping people adhere to community rules and better understand content performance, in a bid to revive user growth after a recent slowdown.

The social media platform, like its larger rival Meta, is investing in new tools to attract more users and stave off competition in a crowded market.

Reddit said its "rules check" feature, currently in testing on iOS and Android, will allow users to comply with specific subreddit rules. This will help users adjust their posts and avoid removal.

A new post recovery feature will let users repost content to an alternative subreddit if their original post is removed for rule violations.

Reddit will also offer subreddit recommendations based on post content and inform users about criteria required to post in particular communities.

The company said its improved post insights feature will provide metrics on a post's performance, showing users engagement statistics and audience interactions to improve future posts.

In December, Reddit launched an AI-powered search tool called Reddit Answers, currently in beta, to a limited number of users in the U.S., which provides curated summaries of community discussions.