Reddit to raise up to US$700 million at over US$10 billion valuation
FILE PHOTO: Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

12 Aug 2021 07:19PM (Updated: 12 Aug 2021 08:09PM)
:Reddit will raise up to US$700 million in a late-stage funding led by Fidelity Management and Research Company, the social media network said on Thursday, giving it a valuation of more than US$10 billion.

In the ongoing round, it has already raised US$410 million from Fidelity, thanks to its growing popularity as an online discussion forum.

Reddit's WallStreetBets forum has been at the heart of a boom in trading by small-time stock market investors this year that has threatened Wall Street hedge funds and sent shares in companies including GameStop and AMC soaring.

On the back of the trading frenzy, Reddit's value doubled to US$6 billion in February from a year ago as it raised more money to handle the rush of new subscribers.

In the second quarter, Reddit marked its first US$100 million advertising revenue, an almost threefold jump from the same period last year.

The San Francisco-based company was founded in 2005 by Chief Executive Steve Huffman, entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian and the late Internet activist Aaron Swartz.

Its investors include venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, funds such as Sequoia Capital, Tencent Holdings and rap superstar Snoop Dogg.

Reddit has been investing to expand in the UK, Canada and Australia. As of January, it has more than 52 million daily active users and over a 100,000 communities.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters/ta

