Reddit, X back up after outages impact US users, Downdetector shows

Social media platforms X and Reddit were back online after thousands of users in the U.S. experienced disruptions on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Reddit said on its status page "a fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results," confirming degraded performance that affected its website at 3:16 p.m. ET.

More than 33,000 incidents were reported at the peak of Reddit's outage, Downdetector showed, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources.

The number of reports for X was around 18,000 at the peak of its outage, which started around 3:03 p.m. ET for the Elon Musk-owned social media company.

X and Reddit did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.