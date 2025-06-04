Reddit's services restored after global outage that affected thousands

Social media platform Reddit was back up after an outage that affected nearly 31,000 users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Reddit said on its status page that the incident had been resolved following an investigation into elevated errors.

The outage affected 30,817 users at its peak, which came down to 529 users as of 3.31 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which collates status reports from various sources to track outages. The actual number of affected users could vary.

Shares of Reddit were down 1.5 per cent.