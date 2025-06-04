Logo
Reddit's services restored after global outage that affected thousands
Reddit's services restored after global outage that affected thousands

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Reddit are displayed, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 21, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

04 Jun 2025 02:53AM (Updated: 04 Jun 2025 03:51AM)
Social media platform Reddit was back up after an outage that affected nearly 31,000 users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Reddit said on its status page that the incident had been resolved following an investigation into elevated errors.

The outage affected 30,817 users at its peak, which came down to 529 users as of 3.31 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which collates status reports from various sources to track outages. The actual number of affected users could vary.

Shares of Reddit were down 1.5 per cent.

Source: Reuters
