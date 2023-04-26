Refinitiv data shows smaller decline in US earnings view

NEW YORK : The estimated decline in first-quarter S&P 500 company earnings is smaller than analysts had expected at the start of the month, with a host of big names including Microsoft Corp and Alphabet reporting upbeat results this week, according to Refinitiv data Wednesday.

Analysts now expect first-quarter earnings to have fallen 3.2 per cent year-over-year for S&P 500 companies. They had forecast a 5.1 per cent decline in earnings for the quarter at the start of April.

The latest forecast is based on results from 163 of the S&P 500 companies as of Wednesday morning and estimates for the rest of the components.