Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Regulators in Hong Kong examine Rusal demerger plan - FT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Regulators in Hong Kong examine Rusal demerger plan - FT

Regulators in Hong Kong examine Rusal demerger plan - FT

FILE PHOTO: Aluminium ingots are seen stored at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

21 Nov 2021 05:04PM (Updated: 21 Nov 2021 05:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Hong Kong's stock market regulators are examining plans by Russian aluminium producer Rusal to spin off its high-carbon smelters and refineries into a separate company that will be listed in Moscow, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3cwjyYH on Sunday.

The decision to investigate the proposed demerger was set into motion by a complaint from Odey Asset Management, the report said, citing emails seen by the FT.

The London-based hedge fund believes a recent agreement involving Rusal's two biggest shareholders means they should not be allowed to vote, the newspaper said.

Rusal said it was not aware of any investigation by the regulator, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

"We have not to date published any information concerning voting arrangements concerning any general meetings to be held," a Rusal representative told Reuters.

Hong Kong-listed Rusal said in May that it would demerge its higher carbon assets into a separate company as part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and will change its own name to AL+ as part of the process.

It was expected to complete the demerger process in the second half of 2022, its largest shareholder EN+ Group said on Nov. 1.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru and Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us