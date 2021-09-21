Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Regulators lack understanding of banks' digital marketplaces, EU watchdog says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Regulators lack understanding of banks' digital marketplaces, EU watchdog says

Regulators lack understanding of banks' digital marketplaces, EU watchdog says

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

21 Sep 2021 05:59PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 05:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Regulators have little understanding of risks from banks setting up digital marketplaces and need a framework for spotting potential contagion if things go wrong, the European Union's banking watchdog said on Tuesday.

So-called platformisation refers to banks creating a digital marketplace for their products and services, and non-banking services, part of the wider digitalisation of finance which has accelerated since the pandemic began.

Reliance on digital platforms, however, for marketing and distribution of services creates new forms of financial, operational and reputational interdependencies, it said.

While there is no need for new legislation at this stage, the trend is posing "some challenges" for regulators in monitoring market developments and any risks from interdependencies.

"Indeed, it appears that the vast majority of competent authorities currently have a limited understanding of platform-based business models," EBA said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us